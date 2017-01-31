Falcons hold media availability in skating rink

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan talks to the media during an NFL Super Bowl 51 football game media availability, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

The Atlanta Falcons' media availability Tuesday was not held at a stadium or arena, or even in a hotel ballroom.

Try an skating rink inside a Houston mall.

No, the ice isn't down at The Square at Memorial City. And only a handful of players are scheduled to meet with reporters. Still, it's an unusual setting for a Super Bowl event, held by an Old Navy and a Cheesecake Factory.

Houston doesn't have even a minor league hockey team any more. However, there was a high school band playing as buses arrived. Some folks, perhaps puzzled by who was riding in the buses, waved to media members as the vehicles pulled up to the entrance.

The Patriots' media session had no band in sight.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley got his first shot at New England on Tuesday night in the form of Madden NFL. He beat Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett in the popular game, 41-11.

