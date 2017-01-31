Teacher accused of failing to report suspected child abuse

A Milton man was arrested on May 3 and charged with 12 counts of possession of child pornography.More >
Three people were arrested after a heroin bust in Habersham County Tuesday.More >
A man has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at an East Point bar before crashing his vehicle while speeding off early Wednesday morning.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed by an officer after he first opened fire on authorities.More >
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office say they're looking for whoever fired a shot at deputies standing outside their patrol vehicles.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.More >
Shane Ladner was found guilty of six out of seven counts including one count of lying and five counts of lying to the county tax commissioner.More >
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.More >
MARTA rail service is delayed in downtown Atlanta due to what officials are calling an "emergency situation."More >
