Man arrested for sexual exploitation of child in Hall County

Police say a 29-year-old man was arrested in Hall County and charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, James Carpenter's computer was seized by authorities in October 2016.

Police say the computer was seized from an apartment in the 2200 block of Hamilton Place in Gainesville.

Police say after the contents on his computer were analyzed, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Carpenter was arrested on Jan. 27 without incident, according to authorities.

Police say more charges are anticipated in this case.

