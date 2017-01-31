Partly cloudy, warm in Atlanta on Wednesday

Plan on a partly cloudy day in Atlanta on Wednesday with warm afternoon temperatures.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in Atlanta with partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70s. There could be a few showers in far north Georgia, but no rain is expected in Atlanta.

Plan your day

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 49°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Partly cloudy. 64°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph.



3 PM

Partly cloudy. 71°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph.



5 PM

Partly cloudy. 70°. Southwest wind from 10-15 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 66°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 56°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Wednesday

6:09 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

There is no rain in the forecast for metro Atlanta in the next seven days.

Weather in YOUR area

