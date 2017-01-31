Cobb County couple to celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

A couple in Cobb County will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Feb. 13.

Robert and Ester Walker were married on Feb. 13, 1942, according to their grandchild, Abi Shaffer, who shared the couple's amazing upcoming anniversary with CBS46.

According to Shaffer, the couple lived the majority of their lives in Atlanta before moving to Mableton, which is where they reside today.

The couple has a son, daughter, seven grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren!

Shaffer says her 95-year-old granddad is a World War II veteran who still visits public libraries, hospitals and schools to share war stories.

