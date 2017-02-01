Refugees from metro Atlanta community pack city council meeting

Several people packed a city council meeting in Clarkston Tuesday night to voice their concerns over President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban and their fears of what could happen next.

Refugees, Muslim and not, spoke out against the travel ban. They and their allies filled Clarkston's City Council to capacity as several resettlement organizations shared their uncertainty.

President Trump's executive order on travel puts the country's refugee program on a four month hold until improvements can be made to the vetting process.

It also stops immigration from 7 Muslim countries including Malk Al- Armash's native Syria.

Al-Armash arrived from his war-torn country to Atlanta five months ago along with his family as refugees after many of his loved ones were killed back home.

The 23-year-old who now works - ironically - at Clarkston's refugee coffee shop says his vetting process took a year and a half of constant and meticulous questioning and background checks.

"They ask several questions and details, they focus on details," said Al-Armash.

Supporters, like State Senator Josh McKoon, haven't been as boisterous.

"This makes sense. Take a pause, evaluate the program, retool it and then put it back in operation," said McKoon.

He says no one should be alarmed, or surprised.

"Maybe people are surprised that someone that ran for office is actually keeping their word," continued McKoon.

Resettlement organizations and city leaders are now grappling with questions like how is the halt on the flow of refugees going to affect funding for their organizations and the local economy of city's like Clarkston while this travel ban is in place?

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.