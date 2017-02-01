Brookhaven man charged with cyber crimes in Kansas

A Brookhaven man is facing several years in prison after he was arrested in Kansas on wire fraud charges.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, George S. James was arrested on one count of wire fraud after investigators say he took over a half-million dollars in federal funds to pay for a road project in Sedgwick County, Kansas that was never completed.

The total amount was $566,000.

James fraudulently set up an account at a Wells Fargo bank in Georgia and had the money earmarked to pay for the project deposited into it.

If he is convicted, James faces 20 years in federal prison and a $25,000 fine.

