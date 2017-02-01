National Signing Day kicks off Wednesday

It's time to restock the cupboards as National Signing Day kicks off across the state.

Hundreds of Georgia athletes will sign on the dotted line to play the next four years at their college of choice and there's still plenty of mystery to go along with it.

Several top recruits have narrowed down their list but Wednesday, it will become official.

Here are a list of local schools and students that have already signed and who they're expected to ink on Wednesday:

Georgia Bulldogs

Enrollees: Richard LeCounte III (Hinesville, GA), Jake Fromm (Warner Robins, GA), DeAngelo Gibbs (Loganville, GA), Jeremiah Holloman (Covington, GA), D'Marcus Hayes (Perkinston, MS), Monty Rice (Madison, AL)

Hard commits: Isaiah Wilson (Brooklyn, NY), D'Andre Swift (Philadelphia, PA), Andrew Thomas (Atlanta, GA), Netori Johnson (Ellenwood, GA), Robert Beal (Suwanee, GA), Mark Wee (Warminster, PA), Jaden Hunter (Atlanta, GA), Tray Bishop (Dawson, GA), Malik Herring (Forsyth, GA), Nate McBride (Vidalia, GA), William Poole III (Atlanta, GA), Walter Grant (Cairo, GA), D'Antne Demery (Brunswick, GA), Devonte Wyatt (Decatur, GA), Trey Blount (Atlanta, GA), Justin Shaffer (Ellenwood, GA), Matt Landers (Saint Petersburgh, FL)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Enrollees: No early enrollees

Hard commits: Bruce Jordan-Swilling (New Orleans, LA), Jaquan Henderson (Covington, GA), Tre Swilling (New Orleans, LA), Kaleb Oliver (Murfreesboro, TN), Gentry Bonds (Murfreesboro, TN), Jaytlin Askew (Powder Springs, GA), Cortez Alston (Atlanta, GA), Dameon Williams (Norcross, GA), Tobias Oliver (Warner Robins, GA), Michael Minihan (Honolulu, HI), Zach Quinney (Savannah, GA), Kelton Dawson (Stockbridge, GA), TD Roof (Buford, GA), Avery Showell (Alpharetta, GA), Connor Hansen (Tallahassee, FL), Jerry Howard (Rock Hill, SC), Boe Tufele (Harbor City, CA), Antwan Owens (Tallahassee, FL), Tariq Carpenter (Lincolnton, GA), Jordan Mason (Gallatin, TN), Pressley Harvin III (Sumter, SC), Charlie Clark (Atlanta, GA), Adonicas Sanders (North Charleston, SC), Zane Ashley (Suwanee, GA)

Georgia State Panthers

Enrollees: Chris Sibilia (Suwanee, GA)

Hard commits: Connor Robbins (Saint Augustine, FL), Jack Walker (Madison, MS), Pat Bartlett (Newtown, PA), Jalen Jackson (Loganville, GA), Jaylon Jones (Dacula, GA), Chris Bacon (Atlanta, GA), Trajan McQueen (Charlotte, NC), Victor Heyward (Hoschton, GA), Kerryon Richardson (West Columbia, SC), Jalen Wade (Millidgeville, GA), Roger Carter (Blythewood, SC), Dontae Wilson (Jefferson, GA), Tamir Jones (Norcross, GA), Jhi'Shawn Taylor (Cordele, GA), Malik Sumter (Irmo, SC), Hardrick Willis (Jonesboro, GA), Kevin Kwapis (Council Bluffs, IA)

Kennesaw State Owls

Enrollees: No early enrollees

Hard commits: Antavius Grier (Jackson, GA), Jaxton Carson (Phenix City, AL), Samuel Collins (Vidalia, GA), Evan Reese (Savannah, GA), Courtney Mills (Powder Springs, GA), Savon Simmons (Tyrone, GA), Kyler Eldridge (Rome, GA), Travis Bell (Montgomery, AL), Cincere Mason (Atlanta, GA)

