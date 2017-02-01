Want to go to the Super Bowl? How many pull-ups can you do?

For those of you who want to go to the Super Bowl but don't have any tickets or a way there, here's your chance to score both!

Michelob ULTRA will be giving away an all-expense paid trip to the game for the man and woman who complete the most pull-ups within a 95 second period (the same number of calories in one bottle of the beer). You must be over 21 to compete.

Several cities, including Atlanta, are offering the promotion. The man and woman in each market who do the most pull-ups, will receive an all-expense trip to the game and a VIP experience.

The competition starts at 7 a.m. Thursday morning and will run until 10 a.m. at the Forum Athletic Club at Lenox Square on Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

Michelob Ultra offering fans in Atlanta & Boston free tickets to Super Bowl if they could do the most pull-ups in 95 seconds tomorrow pic.twitter.com/AnsKDJg6Wg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.