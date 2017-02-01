Girl battling cancer already Rising Up, hopes Falcons do same on Sunday

A young girl already in the fight for her life is hoping her battle with cancer will inspire the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta posted little Ella's fight against Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis to Facebook and her picture has had many shares, comments and interactions.

In the picture, Ella is wearing a custom-made Falcons gown and headband. She says that since the Falcons are in a battle against New England, she also hopes to win her battle against an even tougher opponent, cancer.

