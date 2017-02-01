Cherokee County school only one in state to win prestigious award

An elementary school in Cherokee County is celebrating after becoming the only school in the state of Georgia to win a prestigious award annually given for commitment to character education.

Liberty Elementary School in Canton was one of 80 schools nationwide to be named a 2017 State School of Character and the only school in the state.

“We are so proud whenever our schools are recognized for outstanding teaching and learning, and this award is especially heart-warming,” Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said in a press release. “We want every child to learn not only their academics and career skills, but also to be a good person and citizen, who treats others with kindness and respect. Congratulations to the entire Liberty Elementary community for this commendable achievement!”

The award is nothing new to the school. In 2016, Liberty was one of four schools in the state to win the Promising Practices award.

Liberty ES now will be evaluated for the National School of Character designation, which will be announced in May.

