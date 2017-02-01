Update: Police search for missing Dawson County teen

Dawson County police say that 15 year old Malory Padgett has been found.

Malory Padgett, 15, was last seen January 13 at her home in Dawson County.

According to a GoFundMe page created by her mother, Malory lives in Dawsonville with her father. She did not take any personal belongings, other than her guitar.

