Rep. Dollar introduces bill to promote music industry in Georgia

State Representative Matt Dollar (R-Marietta) has introduced House Bill 196, legislation that would promote the growth of Georgia’s music industry.

The legislation would provide for state tax exemptions on royalty income for musicians in order to retain local talent and attract new talent to Georgia.

“Georgia’s music industry is richly diverse, which greatly contributes to the industry’s more than $3 billion economic impact each year on our state,” said Rep. Dollar. “This legislation is important to retain more of Georgia’s obvious musical talents and recruit new talent to our state. The industry grows where the talent is. The music bill will help create a wide variety of jobs in the industry and has great economic development potential for Georgia, similar to the success we have seen in the film and television industry in the state. I look forward to welcoming many of our state’s talented musicians and industry leaders to the Capitol tomorrow for Georgia Music Day.”

This legislation is designed to not only retain and attract talent, but to also allow Georgia to compete with other states, like Tennessee, that have tax incentives or low state income taxes already in place.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.