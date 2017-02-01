Rep. Dollar introduces bill to promote music industry in Georgia

Dozens will celebrate Georgia Music Day at the State Capital Wednesday.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >
MARTA rail service is delayed in downtown Atlanta due to what officials are calling an "emergency situation."More >
Prosecutors say a federal inmate in Atlanta and his fiancée ran an "inmate taxi service," taking inmates around town to restaurants and hotels and returning them to prison in exchange for money.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
An investigation is underway after a fight broke out between two employees at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday morning.More >
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.More >
