Law enforcement to increase patrols across Georgia over Super Bowl weekend

Georgia's law enforcement professionals are warning against driving drunk or impaired as the Falcons head to the Super Bowl.

State and local officers will be out in greater force over the Super Bowl weekend, looking for people who are driving drunk as the celebrate they team's berth in the big game. Georgia State Patrol, county sheriff’s offices and local police departments said they'll all be increase patrols starting Friday.

“We join the rest of Georgia in saluting the Atlanta Falcons on reaching the biggest football game in the world,” Harris Blackwood, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “We know fans began making their Super Bowl plans not long after the team’s NFC championship victory, and those plans need to include a safe ride home if they are planning to go out and drink alcoholic beverages while watching the game.”

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia State Patrol, AAA Georgia and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are all partnering in the initiative.

AAA and Bud Light will offer the free "Tow-to-Go" service starting on Friday, Feb. 3 as well and drivers can use the Drive Sober, Georgia app, on the app store to contact services and cab companies to get a free ride.

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also available across the state.

AAA and Bud Light will be offering free tow and rides home with their “Tow-to-Go” program starting on Friday, February 3 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 6. The AAA tow truck will take the driver and their vehicle to their home or safe place up to ten miles.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

