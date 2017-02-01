Georgia State Capital celebrates Georgia Music Day

Dozens will celebrate Georgia Music Day at the State Capital Wednesday.

Georgia Music Day brings together and celebrates Georgia’s entire music industry and recognizes this industry at the capitol.

The event will feature multi-Gospel Music Association Dove Award (25 awards) and GRAMMY Award (4 awards) winning Artist Mac Powell (Third Day), who will sing a few songs, as well as GRAMMY Music Educator of The Year Award Finalist, Nicole Thompson and her Taylor Middle School Orchestra.

There will be special guest speakers and a “who’s who” of Georgia musical talent in the State Capitol Rotunda at 12:00 p.m.

