Governor Deal, Governor Baker wage bet on Super Bowl outcome - CBS46 News

Governor Deal, Governor Baker wage bet on Super Bowl outcome

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Twitter Source: Twitter
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Massachussetts Governor Charlie Baker have placed a low stakes wager on the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Falcons and the Patriots, according to their twitter posts.

Baker offered Koffee Kup’s lucky cupcakes and Legal Sea Foods clam chowder for his wager. Deal countered with Brunswick Stew from Fresh Air BBQ and chocolate-covered blueberries from Byne Blueberry.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.