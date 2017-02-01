Governor Deal, Governor Baker wage bet on Super Bowl outcome

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Massachussetts Governor Charlie Baker have placed a low stakes wager on the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl game between the Falcons and the Patriots, according to their twitter posts.

Also, @MassGovernor, I’ve got an apple pie from @MercierOrchards that says @M_Ryan02 will be named the league MVP. #InBrotherhood — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 1, 2017

Baker offered Koffee Kup’s lucky cupcakes and Legal Sea Foods clam chowder for his wager. Deal countered with Brunswick Stew from Fresh Air BBQ and chocolate-covered blueberries from Byne Blueberry.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.