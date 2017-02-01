Thomaston mother's prank on daughter goes viral

A video of a Thomaston mother pranking her daughter has gone viral after being viewed over 11 million times.

The video posted by Lindsey Chastain of Thomaston, Georgia, shows her daughter Lexi waking up from a nap in the evening hours. It is dark outside and Lexi thinks it is the morning so she gets herself ready for school.

Lindsey tells Lexi that she needs to hurry so they can get to school on time.

The video cuts to Lexi getting out of the family vehicle and shows her walking towards the school when she notices something is amiss. She then walks back to the car and realizes she's been tricked.

The video had over 11 million views, almost 200,000 shares and 42,000 comments.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.