Atlanta Public Schools Pre-K lottery now open

Applications are now available for Atlanta Public Schools (APS) 2017-2018 Pre-Kindergarten program. All applications must be received by midnight March 7, 2017.

“Research shows that Pre-K programs bridge school readiness gaps and prepare students for successful educational outcomes,” said Dr. Shana Weldon, APS early learning coordinator. “We want all eligible families to apply for the spaces in our high-quality early learning program.”

APS offers Pre-K at 39 elementary schools across the district, which includes its newest site, Jackson Primary that is scheduled to open in August 2017. The APS Pre-K program provides standards-based instruction which aligns with the district’s K-12 curriculum and meets the diverse needs of all students.

For complete details about the Pre-K lottery and enrollment process, visit the APS website or call 404-802-3640.

