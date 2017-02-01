Beyonce: "Our family will be growing by two"

If you're a part of the Beehive, you're in for some exciting news.

Beyonce announced via Instagram that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

In her post, she says "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two."

Many fans are already congratulating the singer on social media.

Let's take a one-minute break from political stuff and acknowledge that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins. #beyonce — Karri Hart (@karri_hart) February 1, 2017

Best thing that has happened in 2017 thus far...Beyoncé announcing that she's pregnant with twins! #Beyonce #Congrats #KingBey — ron ron (@ronnieNOTRonald) February 1, 2017

I just want to say the #BeyHive been knew Muva @Beyonce was pregnant. We didn't know she was having twins so we still shook lol #Beyonce — chloe barefield (@chloelaurice96) February 1, 2017

The couple already have one daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

