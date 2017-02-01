Beyonce: "Our family will be growing by two" - CBS46 News

Beyonce: "Our family will be growing by two"

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
If you're a part of the Beehive, you're in for some exciting news.

Beyonce announced via Instagram that she and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins.

In her post, she says "We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two."

Many fans are already congratulating the singer on social media.

The couple already have one daughter, 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

