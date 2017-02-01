Lifeline Animal Project waives pet fee adoptions Super Bowl Sunday

Atlanta’s largest animal welfare group, LifeLine Animal Project, is celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with two fee-waived adoptions on Super Bowl Sunday.

The nonprofit invites Atlantans to Rise Up and take home your own MVP (most valuable pet). This promotion, which is valid on cats and all dogs over 25 lbs., will last all day Sunday and will include the pet’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines – a $300 value – at no cost.

All potential adopters will be screened to ensure the animals go to good homes.

Next, LifeLine’s Cat Adoption Center, located at 3172 E. Ponce De Leon Ave (near Your DeKalb Farmer’s Market), will be joining North Shore Animal League America to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game with a Kitten Bowl Party event. There will be game-day refreshments, fun disco strobe lights and adorable cats who will be playing their own games on the cat center’s “football field.” Come join the party, root for your favorite kitty, and bring home your very own champion with a fee-waived kitty adoption!

All of LifeLine’s shelters will be offering fee-waived adoptions on Super Bowl Sunday, including: DeKalb County Animal Services (DCAS), Fulton County Animal Services (FCAS), the LifeLine Dog House & Kitty Motel and the LifeLine Cat Adoption Center.

To view animals available for adoption or for the shelters’ addresses and phone numbers, please visit www.dekalbanimalservices.com, www.fultonanimalservices.com or www.lifelineanimal.org.

