Michael Vick pens open letter to Atlanta, Falcons

Former Atlanta Falcon Michael Vick penned an article to the city he called home and the team he led ahead of their Super Bowl berth.

Vick, writing for The Player's Tribune, wrote the reflective letter on his playing career in Atlanta, his time in prison and his thoughts on the current team as they continue toward the big game in Houston on Sunday.

"As my playing career in the NFL winds down, and as I reflect on the past and really start to contemplate where I go from here … well, one thing that I’ve known I always wanted to do was write a letter. And not just any letter. I wanted to write a letter to the city of Atlanta," Vick wrote.

Vick riffs on subjects from his time playing for the Falcons ("It wasn't just a football moment, or a sports moment. It was a full on cultural moment."); The falcons making it to the Super Bowl ("I've been pumping my fist after every touchdown... Living and dying with every play"); and when he got the news that the Falcons had drafted Matt Ryan("Punched in the stomach").'

On that last part, especially his relationship with the Falcons QB who was drafted in 2008, he goes a bit deeper.

"There are a lot of misperceptions about me — a lot. Probably too many to count. Like, if I started going through all of the things that people think about me that aren’t true, then this letter might never end. So I’m just going to skip 99% of them — and cut straight to this: One of the biggest misperceptions about me is that I have a bad relationship with Matt Ryan. It’s good friendship, and Matt’s an extremely good dude. Real cool, real funny, real thoughtful. (Matt’s the kind of guy the old folks would call “a fine young man.”) People have to understand: I felt like it was my fault, like it was my responsibility, that the Falcons franchise had been set back. And if Matt had been a bust … then my guilt over the harm I’d caused the city would have only grown worse. So, yeah, I’m human. It hurt when the Falcons drafted Matt. And for a while there, for sure, I was envious of Matt’s position. But Matt being such a success — that’s been a joy for me. For me, that’s been relief. It’s been peace of mind."

Read the full letter on ThePlayersTribune.com here.

