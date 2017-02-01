Dunwoody assistant attorney placed on leave after Facebook incident

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
A DeKalb County man is charged with murder after police say he drowned his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed Kathy Patterson and her two children, and leaving Brent Patterson, her husband as the sole survivor.More >
A high school in Pittsburgh has gained national attention after surveillance footage showed a principal shouting expletives at a 14-year-old while school resource officers beat him--knocking out one of his teeth.More >
