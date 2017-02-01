Dunwoody assistant attorney placed on leave after Facebook incident

An assistant city attorney for Dunwoody has been placed on leave as officials investigate an incident surrounding a Facebook post.

A spokesperson with the city of Dunwoody said the city was informed about a vulgar post allegedly made from Lenny Felgin's Facebook account.

Felgin works for Riley McLendon, LLC, a law firm that provides council to the city, according to the spokesperson.

Officials say Felgin says his social media account was hacked.

The spokesperson says the city of Dunwoody has began an internal investigation, while the Dunwoody Police Department started an identify fraud investigation.

Felgin was placed on leave by the Riley McLendon law firm while they investigate the incident.

