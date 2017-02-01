Mayor Reed to attend Super Bowl LI

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed will attend Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The Atlanta Falcons play the New England Patriots at the big game on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office confirmed that Reed will be in attendance, although his exact travel arrangements to Houston were not provided.

The Falcons left for Houston last Sunday to participate in a variety of festivities for Super Bowl week.

