Health official: Parents not obligated to inform school of child's mental health issues

A 15-year-old is sitting in a juvenile detention center charged with choking his mother to death after a fight at their home in Norcross.

Patrick Gibson is being charged as an adult for killing 47-year-old Faith Haynes.

Police and neighbors say Gibson has mental health issues, a scenario that is becoming increasingly familiar.

"We should definitely be talking about this a lot more and more often because we do see issues from kindergarten through 12th grade,” said Dr. Michael Rene Godfrey, a comprehensive health services manager with Atlanta Public Schools.

CBS46 worked to get answers on what school the teen attended, if they knew he had mental health issues and what the policy is surrounding kids suffering from it.

Gwinnett County Public Schools has not provided us that information so we contacted other districts on their policies.

Atlanta Public Schools say they are trained to spot and report the warning signs of mental illness. That includes when students talk about suicide, when they withdraw, show more anger, have bizarre thoughts, are persistently sad or have dramatic changes in behavior.

Dr. Godfrey says parents are not legally obligated to inform the school if their child has a mental health issue, but it is recommended this information be provided to educators.

"It's critically important that we catch it early,” said Dr. Godfrey. “It will help us to formulate an individualized learning plan or a behavioral intervention plan, whatever we need for that student to be successful.”

Critics worry that students who are identified with warning signs could be embarrassed or stigmatized. But Godfrey says catching mental illness early helps treat the disease and privacy will be protected.

"We have put in so many systems of support so it becomes more of the norm," said Dr. Godfrey.

Doctors must also share with schools any diagnosis the students has or medications they are taking. It is an effort to treat mental illness early before it leads to more violence.

