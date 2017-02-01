Judge hands down 30 year sentence for man who pled guilty to striking 3 kids, killing 1

Officials say a man who pled guilty to hitting three kids with a vehicle in Atlanta, was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Ryan Lisabeth, 29, will have to accept the judge's sentence after he pled guilty to injecting heroin into his body prior to speeding on Joseph E. Boone Blvd. when he veered into the wrong lane of traffic, onto a sidewalk, and hit the three kids.

Isaiah Ward, 9, was killed in the incident, while 12-year-old Ronald Ward and 14-year-old Timothy Hood were seriously injured.

Lisabeth is being charged with homicide by a vehicle; several counts of serious injury by a vehicle; possession of Heroin; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; driving under the influence of drugs (less safe); reckless driving; and driving on the wrong side of the road.

