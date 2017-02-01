Police search for wanted man in Forest Park - CBS46 News

Police search for wanted man in Forest Park

By WGCL Digital Team
FOREST PARK, GA (CBS46) -

Police activity was seen in a Forest Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the department said authorities were searching for a man wanted for violation of probation warrants and domestic violence warrants.

Police were searching for the unidentified man at a home near Ewing Drive and Phillips Drive.

Despite the search, police say the situation is not impacting traffic in the area.

