Police search for wanted man in Forest Park

Police activity was seen in a Forest Park neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the department said authorities were searching for a man wanted for violation of probation warrants and domestic violence warrants.

Police were searching for the unidentified man at a home near Ewing Drive and Phillips Drive.

Despite the search, police say the situation is not impacting traffic in the area.

