Woman loses thousands of dollars in lottery scam

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Kathleen Dolecki got a phone call that seemed too good to be true.

The caller said she had won a $50,000 lottery prize, plus a $10,000 grant from the government. She only had to pay the taxes.

It was a scam.

The crooks kept asking Dolecki to send more money, and when her accounts were depleted, a caller posed as an FBI agent threatening to send her to jail.

