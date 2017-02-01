Woman loses thousands of dollars in lottery scam

Kathleen Dolecki got a phone call that seemed too good to be true.

The caller said she had won a $50,000 lottery prize, plus a $10,000 grant from the government. She only had to pay the taxes.

It was a scam.

The crooks kept asking Dolecki to send more money, and when her accounts were depleted, a caller posed as an FBI agent threatening to send her to jail.

