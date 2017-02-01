Police look for missing trailer in Hiram

Police are asking for your help in searching for a missing trailer in Hiram.

The enclosed trailer was stolen from Elrod Garden's Center on Jan. 31, according to a Facebook post from the Hiram Police Department.

According to Sam Elrod, it took about five minutes to get in and out with the trailer.

If you see the trailer, you're asked to call Hiram police at (770) 943-3087.

