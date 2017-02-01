Recognizing Sarah Elisabeth Goode: First black woman to secure a patent

Born into slavery in 1850, Sarah Jacob earned her freedom after the Civil War and moved to Chicago.

There, she married a carpenter by the name of Archibald Goode.

Goode and her husband owned a furniture store with many customers who lived in small apartments. Wanting to meet the needs of those customers, Goode started designing a bed for sleeping at night but could be folded during the day as a roll top desk.

On July 14, 1885 Sarah Elisabeth Goode was the first African-American woman to earn a patent by the U.S. Patent And Trademark Office for her invention, the Cabinet Bed.

Goode Died in 1905.

During the 2012-2013 school year Chicago Public Schools opened to doors of the Sarah E. Goode Stem Academy.