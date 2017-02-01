Wild weather exhibit at Fernbank Museum

From tornadoes to snowstorms, the weather can be wild and that's the focus of a new exhibit at the Fernbank Museum of History.

It uses interactive tools to teach children about the weather and the climate.

CBS46 meteorologist Ella Dorsey wanted to see if for herself, so she visited the museum to show us what the exhibit has to offer.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is "Wild Weather Day" at the museum. Attendees will get to meet members of the National Weather Service, and experience the premiere of the museum's first ever 3D giant film screen.

