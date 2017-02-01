Locals petition for justice in Emmett Till case

In a new book, a now 82-year-old woman re-canted the allegations she made against Emmett Till, a black teen who was later killed by two white men.

Author Tim Tyson writes about a decade old interview when Carolyn Bryant Donham took it all back. Despite overwhelming evidence, the men were acquitted in less than an hour by an all white jury. They would later admit to a magazine they had killed Emmett Till.

More than 60 years later, Till's cousin is furious about the new revelation that Donham allegedly lied.

CBS46 reporter Mike Dunston discovered how dozens of metro-Atlantans are joining a petition to get justice.

