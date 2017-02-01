Locals petition for justice in Emmett Till case

Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Cellphone video showed the dark and smokey conditions inside a MARTA train. Karlyn LeBlanc was on the train with her husband and two children when it stopped and began to fill with smoke.More >
Cellphone video showed the dark and smokey conditions inside a MARTA train. Karlyn LeBlanc was on the train with her husband and two children when it stopped and began to fill with smoke.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >