Police: Celebrate Super Bowl, but don't drink and drive

A DUI crash can devastate a family, especially when a life is lost.

"The guy that actually caused my son's fatality, he was 23 and I don't hate him but I'm like, you were a kid," mother Demetria Gholston said.

Gholston shared her tragic story with CBS46 about her son being killed by a drunk driver. The DUI crash was six years ago, but to her it feels like just yesterday.

"He was actually six minutes from home and the reason I know that is every time I drive that route, I always look at my clock," Gholston said.

"The impact is just infinite, it's a cycle of recovery and grief, and grief and recovery. It's infinite," said Debbie Day with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Day stood with Georgia State Patrol, AAA and the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to remind people not to drink and drive.

CBS46 has confirmed area police agencies, including GSP, will be looking for drunk drivers.

"You will see our presence and you can expect that you might come upon a sobriety checkpoint," said Col. Mark McDonough, commissioner of the Department of Public Safety.

So all are warning, no matter what you plan to do Sunday, plan to do it without drinking and driving.

"The people going to a Super Bowl party, they went out and bought chips and dip, they've bought a jersey, you need to plan how you are going to get home," GOHS Director Harris Blackwood said.

