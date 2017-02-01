Atlanta to release documents related to businessman in city hall bribery scheme

After a request from CBS46, the city of Atlanta says it will release about 1.3 million pages of records relating to an Atlanta businessman's contracts with the city after he pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme.

Elvin R. Mitchell was accused of paying more than $1 million to unnamed city officials.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiratorial bribery and money laundering. He's at the heart of a corruption investigation involving city of Atlanta contracts.

CBS46 talked with a spokesperson with the mayor's office, who confirmed through city attorney Cathy Hampton that the documents would be released on or before Feb. 10.

“As stated previously, the City’s top priority remains assisting in the ongoing criminal investigation,” Hampton wrote. “To that end, the City maintained the confidentiality of records related to that open criminal investigation. The City is also committed to transparency as this investigation continues to evolve.

“The City just learned that the investigation has progressed to a point that certain documents may be produced without compromising the integrity of the investigation,” she said.

The records will be “subject only to redactions for privacy-related information,” Hampton said.

