Georgia considers ban of state funds to 'sanctuary' campuses

Private colleges that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities would lose state funding for scholarships and research under a bill moving through Georgia's legislature.

A House committee approved Rep. Earl Ehrhart's proposal on Wednesday, closely following a series of immigrations measures by President Donald Trump.

Several colleges and universities around the country have embraced the "sanctuary campus" label. The details vary but typically include a promise that the school won't provide information about students to federal authorities investigating immigration status.

In Georgia, Emory University students petitioned the school to continue supporting immigrants granted temporary federal permission to stay in the U.S. and those who may be in the country illegally.

School officials say they will follow state and federal law, including those protecting the privacy of students' records.

