Georgia considers ban of state funds to 'sanctuary' campuses

Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Cellphone video showed the dark and smokey conditions inside a MARTA train. Karlyn LeBlanc was on the train with her husband and two children when it stopped and began to fill with smoke.More >
Cellphone video showed the dark and smokey conditions inside a MARTA train. Karlyn LeBlanc was on the train with her husband and two children when it stopped and began to fill with smoke.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed aMore >
The Gwinnett County district attorney will make an announcement Friday regarding a fire that killed Kathy Patterson and her two children, and leaving Brent Patterson, her husband as the sole survivor.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in District 6, pushing the original deadline of March 20--before the special election--back to May 21.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in a suburban Atlanta congressional district ahead of a runoff in a heated special election.More >
A federal judge has ordered Georgia officials to reopen voter registration in a suburban Atlanta congressional district ahead of a runoff in a heated special election.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal has signed a campus carry bill, which permits weapons carry license holders to carry firearms in specific and limited areas on college campuses.More >
A coalition of civil rights groups is challenging a Georgia law that doesn't allow new voters to register before a closely watched runoff election in the 6th Congressional District.More >
A coalition of civil rights groups is challenging a Georgia law that doesn't allow new voters to register before a closely watched runoff election in the 6th Congressional District.More >
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.More >
Relieved Republicans have pushed their prized health care bill through the House.More >
House Republicans will vote on a bill to repeal major portions of Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law.More >
House Republicans will vote on a bill to repeal major portions of Democratic President Barack Obama's health care law.More >
Advance voting in the District 6 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will start Tuesday, May 2.More >
Advance voting in the District 6 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel will start Tuesday, May 2.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
As Governor Nathan Deal mulls whether he'll sign the Campus Carry Bill, allowing licensed gun owners to carry weapons on Georgia's College campuses, students who would be affected by it are of mixed opinions.More >
Georgia's governor has signed a bill to reconfigure and expand the state's judicial watchdog agency.More >
Georgia's governor has signed a bill to reconfigure and expand the state's judicial watchdog agency.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.More >