Dog owner in deadly attack appears in court

A man charged in a deadly dog attack in Atlanta went before a judge Wednesday.

Cameron Tucker is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after his dogs allegedly attacked two children.

Logan Braatz, 6, died from his injuries, while 5-year-old Syrai Sanders is still recovering. Her family said she's making great progress.

(MORE: 911 calls released in dog attack that killed child, severely injured another)

Tuckers’s attorney, Cinque Axam, fought to reduce his $70,000 bond to a signature bond, or a $10,000 bond.

A judge denied that request.

Tucker will stay in jail. He's due back in court Feb. 8.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.