Police: Teen runs onto street, hit by vehicle in Doraville

Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
It’s a new, breakthrough treatment for cancer, in some cases an alternative for treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.More >
It’s a new, breakthrough treatment for cancer, in some cases an alternative for treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.More >