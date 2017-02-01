Police: Teen runs onto street, hit by vehicle in Doraville

Police say a 17-year-old teen was treated for minor injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Doraville on Wednesday.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oakcliff Road and Buford Highway.

The teen ran out into traffic and was not in the crosswalk, according to a spokesperson with Doraville police.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and won't face charges.

