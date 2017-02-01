Police: Man wanted for robbery in 3 counties

Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
A 14-year-old was arrested after he was accused of making a threat at Paulding County High School.More >
A 14-year-old was arrested after he was accused of making a threat at Paulding County High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Shane Ladner was found guilty of six out of seven counts including one count of lying and five counts of lying to the county tax commissioner.More >
Shane Ladner was found guilty of six out of seven counts including one count of lying and five counts of lying to the county tax commissioner.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
It’s a new, breakthrough treatment for cancer, in some cases an alternative for treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.More >
It’s a new, breakthrough treatment for cancer, in some cases an alternative for treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.More >