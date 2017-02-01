Police: Man wanted for robbery in 3 counties

Police say they are searching for a man wanted in three counties for robbery.

William Daniels is wanted in Haralson, Carroll and Douglas counties, according to authorities.

Police say he led them on a chase form Douglas County into Atlanta on Jan. 29 after an armed robbery in Bremen.

Daniels allegedly hit a power pole during the chase in the 1000 block of Bolton Road NW, which caused the vehicle to become engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

Police say he was able to escape before officers could approach the vehicle because it was on fire.

If you see Daniels, you're asked by police to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

