Atlanta police tweets about Beyonce's pregnancy, then apologizes

Following Beyonce's announcement Wednesday that she's expecting twins, the Atlanta Police Department ended up removing a tweet from its twitter page referencing her pregnancy.

The original tweet from the department's official account read:

"Beyonce may have everyone wanting to celebrate her pregnancy, but remember no celebratory gunfire! Stay safe, Atlanta!"

It wasn't immediately clear why the original tweet was sent from the department's twitter account.

Atlanta police also didn't say why they deleted the tweet, only offering an apology tweet after deleting the first one.

We understand that the #Beyoncé Twitter post was inappropriate and for that we apologize. — Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) February 1, 2017

