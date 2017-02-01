Atlanta police tweets about Beyonce's pregnancy, then apologizes

Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Cellphone video showed the dark and smokey conditions inside a MARTA train. Karlyn LeBlanc was on the train with her husband and two children when it stopped and began to fill with smoke.More >
The Atlanta Hawks' head coach will resign from his position as president of basketball operations and the franchise will search for a new General Manager as they undergo a reorganization, the company said Friday.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
It’s a new, breakthrough treatment for cancer, in some cases an alternative for treatments like chemotherapy and radiation.More >
