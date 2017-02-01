Julio Jones will be '100 percent rolling' in Super Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons say All-Pro receiver Julio Jones is not slowed at all by a sprained toe.

Even though Jones was listed as limited on Wednesday's Super Bowl practice report, coach Dan Quinn said "it would take an awful lot, an act of nature, for him not to be 100 percent rolling on Sunday."

Jones was wearing neon yellow cleats as he took part in a 1-hour, 24-minute practice at Rice University. He sprinted and cut without any apparent problems, never limping on an 80-degree afternoon.

(WATCH: Julio Jones talks with the media Wednesday)

(WATCH: Matt Ryan talks with the media Wednesday)

Center Alex Mack (fibula) was the only other Atlanta player on the injury report. He was listed as limited but also got in significant practice time, leaving little doubt that both players will start in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Vick pens open letter to Atlanta

Meanwhile former Falcons quarterback Michael Vick wrote an open letter to the city he called home for years.

Vick, writing for The Player's Tribune, wrote the reflective letter on his playing career in Atlanta, his time in prison and his thoughts on the current team as they continue toward the big game in Houston on Sunday.

CBS46 Sports Director Fred Kalil spoke with Vick in Houston on Wednesday. Kalil and the CBS46 Sports Team will have a complete report from Houston on CBS46 News at 11 and throughout the week.

