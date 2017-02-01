Police: $500 stolen from Atlanta restaurant during robbery

Police say about $500 was taken from an Atlanta restaurant during a robbery on Jan. 30.

Two men robbed Mama's Restaurant, located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road, according to authorities.

Police say the men simply walked into the restaurant and forced the employees at gunpoint to lay on the floor. They then took a little more than $500 from the register, according to a police report.

Both men left the restaurant and remain at large.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to authorities.

