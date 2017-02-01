Mostly cloudy, 60s in Atlanta on Thursday

Plan on a mostly cloudy day in Atlanta on Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Will it rain?

Slight chance of a shower

What you need to know?

A weak cold front will be around north Georgia on Thursday, so we'll keep an isolated shower in your forecast. However, much of metro Atlanta will remain dry, although fog is possible as you head to work and school Thursday morning.

Plan your day

8 AM

Mostly cloudy with fog. 52°. Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 63°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 68°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 66°. Northwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 59°. Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Mostly cloudy. 51°. Northwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Thursday

6:10 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance Thursday. Next chance of rain on Sunday.

Weather in YOUR area

