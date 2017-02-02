Woman shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

A woman is dead after being shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Deerfield Gardens apartments on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road.

Police tell CBS46 that the woman and two other men were meeting someone at the complex when someone opened fire on the vehicle they were riding in.

The victim was shot in the head while the two men inside the vehicle were not injured.

No arrests have been made and a description of suspects was not immediately available.

The identity of the woman is unknown at this time.

