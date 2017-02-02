KKK fliers found at school as Black History Month kicks off

As Black History Month kicked off on Wednesday, a disturbing discovery was made as Ku Klux Klan fliers were found at a Cobb County high school.

Fliers promoting the group were found in at least one campus bathroom of Carlton J. Kell High School in Marietta. The fliers also had a hotline number to call in case anyone was interested.

Jabarri Hurley graduated from the school in 2016. He says he was shocked when he found out that news of the fliers have been circulating around the school.

"There's always going to be some sort of racism out there but it's still pretty jarring they would promote it at a school," said Hurley.

Hurley went on to tell CBS46 News that he's never seen any kind of racial tensions at the school. We spoke to a senior currently at the school who says administrators took immediate action after finding the fliers. She says the school made an announcement, saying students brought the fliers to the school but didn't offer much else.

Officials say they didn't identify the students in question for safety reasons but encouraged anyone with any information to come forward.

CBS46 questioned the Cobb County school district about exactly how they're handling the situation. They declined an on-camera interview but did release this statement regarding the matter:

"The matter was determined not to be criminal in nature and has been turned over to the Kell High School Administration to handle as a student disciplinary matter."

