Throwback Thursday- CBS46 Morning Team

It's Throwback Thursday and we thought we'd harken back to yesteryear and show you pictures of the CBS46 News Morning Team members as youngsters.

We have some serious athletes in the group.

Check out Meteorologist Paul Ossmann as he shows off those locks that are completely sought-after by the follicly challenged in the newsroom.

App users, tap here for pictures!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.