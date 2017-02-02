Local immigration groups brace for wave of deportations

President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration may already be having a big impact in metro Atlanta as several immigration groups are now bracing for mass deportations.

The Atlanta City Jail shares detention space with the U.S. Immigration and Customs enforcement to hold illegal immigrants facing deportation. One source tells CBS46 News that as soon as the executive order went into effect facilities like this one began filling up.

Sarah Owings, with the American Immigration Lawyers Association, says President Donald Trump's new executive order on immigration has them bracing for mass deportations of illegal immigrants across metro Atlanta.

"We're rapidly responding to a moving target," says Owings. "There's a lot of fear in the community."

Under the Obama administration undocumented immigrants with a criminal record were prioritized for deportation. Owings says now the language on Trump's new order is so broad, it makes all illegal immigrants, even those without a criminal record, a "high priority".

"An aggravated felon or terrorist is the same priority as a mom going to the grocery store," said Owings.

The order also calls for quote "the termination of the practice commonly known as 'catch and release' whereby aliens are routinely released in the United States shortly after their apprehension for violations of immigration law".

Immigration attorneys tell CBS46 News the order had an immediate effect the same day it was signed. With a flood of illegal immigrants processed at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in downtown Atlanta. They were then detained at the ICE facility at the Atlanta city jail.

"I was told by an ICE officer that the only reason that everyone was not taken into custody that day based on the directive they had the day before was that they didn't have enough handcuffs," said Owings.

Republicans say the measure is only making good on President Trump's campaign promises. Seth Weathers is Trump's former Georgia campaign director.

"I think I'm proud to see someone get elected to office and do exactly what they told us they would do," said Weather. "This is what we voted for, this is what the majority of the nation voted for."

Another controversial part of this order is it calls on local police departments like Atlanta Police to act as immigration officers and assist in deportations.

CBS46 talked with an ICE spokesperson here in Atlanta to learn more about the implementation of the order here in Atlanta but he says he could not comment.

We've reached out to the Department of Homeland Security but we are still waiting on their response.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.