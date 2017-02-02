Atlanta officials to release 1.3 million pages of documents related to bribery defendant

Atlanta officials confirmed Wednesday that the city attorney will release to CBS46 News 1.3 million pages of documents related to the businessman who admitted in federal court last week that he bribed someone at city hall in order to secure city contracts.

Through a spokesperson, City Attorney Cathy Hampton said she will release the documents on or before Friday, Feb. 10.

The documents are all related to contracts between the city and E.R. Mitchell, the construction company owner who entered a guilty plea last week, admitting he paid $1 million over a five-year span to "an individual" with connections to city hall.

"As stated previously, the City's top priority remains assisting in the ongoing criminal investigation," Hampton wrote. "To that end, the city maintained the confidentiality of records related to that open criminal investigation. The city is also committed to transparency as this investigation continues to evolve. The city just learned that the investigation has progressed to a point that certain documents may be produced without compromising the integrity of the investigation," she said.

Mitchell was charged with conspiracy to bribery and laundering about $1 million, all to influence contracts at city hall. The charges say Mitchell laundered money and bribed an unnamed individual for the five years from 2010 to August 2015.

Just one month later, in September 2015, someone thought he was talking to law enforcement. Someone threw a brick with the words "shut up" scrawled on it into his home and also left three dead rats behind.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed spoke to CBS46 about Elvin R. Mitchell, saying "I'm very sad about what's happened with E.R. in this process, but we're going to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney, which we have been doing. We're going to let the facts go wherever they lead."

