Beauregard Lee does not see shadow; signals early end to winter

A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >