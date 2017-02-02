Beauregard Lee does not see shadow; signals early end to winter

It's Groundhog Day and it looks like an early Spring! General Beauregard Lee emerged from his home and did not see his shadow, which some say indicates an early end to Winter.

The event took place Thursday morning at the Yellow River Game Ranch in Lilburn.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, which signals six more weeks of winter. Legend has it that Beau is more accurate than Phil.

According to the Yellow River Game Ranch website, Beau has been recognized for his forecasting efforts by four Georgia governors and has twice been commended for his accuracy by the National Weather Service.

Beau also appeared on the Today Show with Willard Scott during the Democratic National Convention in 1988.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.