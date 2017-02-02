Atlanta tax preparer sentenced after bilking IRS out of $20 million

A woman who operated multiple tax preparation businesses in metro Atlanta is behind bars after fraudulently claiming more than $20 million in refunds.

Cheryl Singleton, 29, owned Advanced Tax Services, which has several metro Atlanta locations. A press release says Singleton encouraged her employees to fudge numbers as a way of maximizing a client's tax return.

They say over a five year period, employees at the tax preparation facilities included false dependents, applied for "Obama Stimulus" payments and attempted to defraud the USAA (United Services Automobile Association).

Singleton pleaded guilty to wire fraud in August of 2016 and was sentenced Tuesday to 150 months in prison. She must also serve three years of supervised release and pay over $5 million in restitution.

