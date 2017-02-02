Woman complimented by cashier pens Facebook post detailing problems

A woman who was complimented by a cashier at a Walmart location for having her life "all-together" wants people to know that's not necessarily the case.

Cierra Lyn Fortner writes in a Facebook post that she was at the store when the cashier told her "I see you in here all the time, your kids are always dressed cute, behaving and you just seem to have it all together".

Fortner says she thanked the woman but wanted her to know that her life isn't always under control and that she's a two-time suicide survivor. She then details in her Facebook posts some of the issues she faces on a daily business and incidents where she wasn't the best mother.

In closing, Fortner writes, "From one exhausted mom to another, you're doing great, have that melt down, let your kids eat the crap out of that cereal and take care of yourself always".

Read the post below

