Teacher not wearing underwear does cartwheel in front of students

A substitute teacher in Oklahoma has been arrested after she allegedly did a cartwheel in front of the class she was teaching, all while not wearing underwear.

Tulsa CBS affiliate KOTV reports 34 year-old Lacey Sponsler exposed herself to the children while doing the cartwheel during a choir class.

The Pawhuska Police Department posted to Facebook that the incident was caught on camera by a student in class. Sponsler was taken into custody on Monday.

